Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 24,901,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,845,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

