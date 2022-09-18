Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 8,898,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

