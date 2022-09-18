Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GoodRx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 155.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 44.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,678. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

