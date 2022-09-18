Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 155,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in LKQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.72. 3,185,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,340. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

