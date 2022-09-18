Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 7,570,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,233. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

