Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Tops $45,620.31

Catex Token (CATT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $45,620.31 and approximately $294.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. Telegram | Discord | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

