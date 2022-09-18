CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGR opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

