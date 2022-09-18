C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

C&C Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CCR stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00.

Insider Activity at C&C Group

C&C Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In related news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,848 shares of company stock worth $3,464,729.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

