C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
C&C Group Stock Down 0.5 %
CCR stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00.
Insider Activity at C&C Group
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.