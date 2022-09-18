CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.63 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. CELEBPLUS has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS’s launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

