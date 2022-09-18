CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of CENQW opened at $0.20 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

