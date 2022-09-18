Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 40.9% in August

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 4,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

