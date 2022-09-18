CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Workday stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.