CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $13,278,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $3,476,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.