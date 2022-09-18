Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as low as C$4.59. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 105,735 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$279.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

