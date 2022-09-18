ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 4,650,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

