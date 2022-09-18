Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 654,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Change Healthcare Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.