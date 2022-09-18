Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTOUF stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

