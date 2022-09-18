Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
CTOUF stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.