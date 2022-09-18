China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
CHCJY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. China CITIC Bank has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.32.
About China CITIC Bank
