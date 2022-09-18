China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

CHCJY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. China CITIC Bank has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

