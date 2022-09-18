Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $76.32 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

