Cim LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

