Cim LLC Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

