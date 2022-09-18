Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 43,533 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

