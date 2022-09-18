Cim LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

