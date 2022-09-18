Cim LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $417.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.48 and its 200 day moving average is $438.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.