Cim LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $254.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

