Cim LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.50 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

