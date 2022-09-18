Cim LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $73.71 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

