Cim LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $254.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.70 and its 200-day moving average is $277.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

