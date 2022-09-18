Cim LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cim LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

