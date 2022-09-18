Cim LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 3.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

NYSE EW opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

