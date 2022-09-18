Cim LLC Purchases 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Price Performance

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,085.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,297.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,353.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

