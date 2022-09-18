Cim LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.15 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

