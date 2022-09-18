Cim LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

