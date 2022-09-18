Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNNB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 2,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

