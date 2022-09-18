Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Cinedigm by 1,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 747,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,729 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 1,024,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,645. The company has a market cap of $88.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

