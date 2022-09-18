Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 59.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

RNP stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

