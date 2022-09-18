Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.8 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,260. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

