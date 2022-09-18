Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.8 %
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,260. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.