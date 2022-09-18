Comparing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -213.14% N/A -43.63% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Volatility and Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.08 -$154.54 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 17.30 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -28.26

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

