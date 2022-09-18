Comparing Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 23.41% 9.80% 0.85% Randstad 3.18% 20.12% 8.41%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of China and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $145.48 billion N/A $33.57 billion $2.75 3.09 Randstad $29.15 billion 0.30 $908.62 million $2.58 9.14

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of China and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Randstad 2 3 2 0 2.00

Randstad has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.61%. Given Randstad’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad is more favorable than Bank of China.

Summary

Randstad beats Bank of China on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Randstad

(Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.