Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

CMPGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

