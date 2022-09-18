COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of COMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,825,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,518. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

