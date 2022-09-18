ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. 14,608,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

