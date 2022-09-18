Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.