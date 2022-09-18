Contrasting Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 2.00 -$340,000.00 ($0.23) -33.09 Root $345.40 million 0.39 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.33

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Root’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kingsway Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -4.83% 182.30% 2.16% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingsway Financial Services and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

Root has a consensus price target of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 142.60%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Root on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers uninsured warrant administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

