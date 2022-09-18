Contrasting Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 2 3 11 0 2.56 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 47.60%. Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Revolve Group.

This table compares Revolve Group and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 8.03% 26.18% 16.41% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.02 $99.84 million $1.13 21.76 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.58 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Hour Loop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.