Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $289.32. 79,920,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

