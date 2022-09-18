Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 26,258 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,767 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,198,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 201,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,206. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.