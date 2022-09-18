Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 8,713,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

