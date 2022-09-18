Cooper Financial Group Has $2.25 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.31% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 64,913 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after buying an additional 259,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 487,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,832. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

