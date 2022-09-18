Cooper Financial Group Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 254,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,782,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,943. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

